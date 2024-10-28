Villa Monticello wins big at the 2024 World Travel Awards

In a remarkable display of excellence and luxury, Ghana's leading boutique hotel, Villa Monticello, has reaffirmed its status as a beacon of hospitality in the country.

At the esteemed 2024 World Travel Awards Africa Ceremony held on October 18 in Kenya, the hotel garnered two prestigious accolades: Ghana’s Leading Boutique Hotel and Ghana’s Leading Hotel Suite, specifically highlighting the renowned Kwame Nkrumah Suite—a lavish homage to one of Africa’s most iconic leaders, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



These awards underscore Villa Monticello's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and providing a unique guest experience, further solidifying its position as a leader in Africa’s boutique hotel landscape.



The recognition comes as the hotel continues to set new standards in hospitality, with a focus on offering personalized services that cater to the needs and preferences of its diverse clientele.



Ese Adjabeng, the Marketing Manager of Villa Monticello, expressed her delight upon receiving the awards. “Winning these accolades is a testament to our exceptional ability to blend elegance, personalized service, and an authentically African experience for our guests.



We are proud to represent Ghana on the global stage and remain dedicated to elevating the hospitality industry by offering our guests nothing short of the finest experience.” Her sentiments reflect the dedication of the entire Villa Monticello team, who work tirelessly to ensure that every guest feels valued and cherished during their stay.

Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards, noted, “Africa is emerging as one of the fastest-growing travel regions globally. As more travelers seek community-driven experiences, African destinations have risen to the challenge by offering authentic and responsible tourism options.” This growing trend aligns perfectly with Villa Monticello’s philosophy of promoting local culture and engaging with the community, making it a favored choice among travelers seeking immersive experiences.



Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards recognizes and celebrates excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. The WTA brand is globally acknowledged as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. This year’s ceremony highlighted the increasing competitiveness and innovation within the African hospitality sector, with Villa Monticello standing out among numerous contenders.



Situated in the heart of Accra, Villa Monticello offers more than just accommodations; it is a destination in itself. The hotel is designed to serve as an oasis for visitors, providing all the comforts of a world-class luxury hotel alongside thoughtful extra touches that ensure a truly exceptional stay. From bespoke dining experiences featuring local cuisine to state-of-the-art facilities that cater to both leisure and business travelers, every aspect of the hotel has been meticulously crafted to enhance the guest experience.



The Kwame Nkrumah Suite, which played a significant role in securing the hotel’s award for Ghana’s Leading Hotel Suite, is a prime example of Villa Monticello’s commitment to luxury and sophistication. This opulent suite is adorned with carefully selected décor that pays tribute to Ghana’s rich history, offering guests a unique blend of comfort and cultural significance.



As Villa Monticello continues to grow and evolve, it remains a symbol of Ghana’s vibrant hospitality industry, embodying luxury, culture, and impeccable service. With its recent accolades, the hotel is poised to attract even more discerning travelers seeking an unforgettable experience in the heart of West Africa, while also contributing to the broader narrative of Ghana as a leading destination for quality travel and hospitality.



