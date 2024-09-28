WATRA develops comprehensive framework to regulate NGSO satellite services in West Africa

Executive Secretary of WATRA, Aliyu Aboki

The West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) has developed a regulatory framework to address challenges posed by Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) services in the region.

At its 21st Annual General Meeting, WATRA established an Ad hoc Technical Working Group to guide Member States in licensing NGSO services, ensuring cybersecurity, protecting national security, and preserving competitive markets.



The framework also advocates for international cooperation, local monitoring stations, and collaboration between governments and operators to regulate NGSO services responsibly.

This initiative aims to balance innovation with security and economic stability in West Africa’s telecommunications sector.



