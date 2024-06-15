We are treated as criminals under VAT regime - Angry Traders

Ghana Revenue Authority

Some traders are calling on the government to amend the VAT Act to ensure smoother implementation.

They acknowledged the legal foundation of the VAT but argue that its current enforcement poses significant challenges and negatively impacts traders' reputations.



A trader highlighted that the VAT system often feels like double taxation, where levies are added at both factory and retail levels, driving consumers to non-registered sellers.

The Ghana Revenue Authority's aggressive enforcement tactics further exacerbate the issue, making business owners feel criminalized. Traders propose incorporating VAT into the factory price to ensure uniform pricing and eliminate VAT avoidance, thereby improving compliance and fairness.



Read full article