We cannot downplay global factors in economic analysis – Dr. Bannor

Dr. Frank Bannor, Head of Research at the Danquah Institute

Dr. Frank Bannor, Head of Research at the Danquah Institute, warned against ignoring the impact of global economic forces on Ghana's economy during an interview on October 28.

He described dismissing exogenous factors like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war as "political propaganda," stressing the interconnected nature of global economies.



BannerBannor noted that significant external influences affect inflation and currency stability, citing reports on Volkswagen's cost-cutting measures and China's low-interest loans as examples.

He emphasized that Ghana's economic challenges cannot be viewed in isolation, reflecting broader global trends.



Read full article