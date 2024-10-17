We expect Finance Minister to intervene for us to return to operations – Sunon Asogli

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance

Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited has suspended operations since October 8, 2024, due to the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) unpaid debt of $259 million.

The company, which had refrained from invoicing idle capacity charges, can no longer fund operations.



Sunon Asogli's Chairman, Qun Yang, expressed concern over the 23% rise in ECG's debt since January and urged the Ministry of Finance to intervene for a swift resolution.

Former Minister of Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, warned that the shutdown would significantly impact the national power supply, as Sunon Asogli is Ghana's largest independent power producer.



