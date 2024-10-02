We remain committed to making cocoa economy profitable – Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative

CIGCI emphasizes the need for collective global efforts to create a sustainable cocoa economy

The Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI) reaffirms its commitment to advancing sustainable cocoa production and improving farmers' livelihoods.

Through initiatives like the Living Income Differential, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana aim to ensure cocoa farmers earn fair incomes.



Both countries are addressing issues such as cocoa diseases, cross-border smuggling, and market price fluctuations.

CIGCI emphasizes the need for collective global efforts to create a sustainable cocoa economy, with a focus on fair pricing, traceability, and aligning cocoa sales systems.



The organization calls for continued action to secure a sustainable future for cocoa farmers.



