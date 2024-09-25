Weak Governance, Loan Delinquency Threaten Future of Cooperative Credit Unions, Says Prof John Gatsi

Professor John Gatsi, Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School

Professor John Gatsi, Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School, warned that Cooperative Credit Unions face sustainability threats due to weak governance, loan delinquencies, low membership, and inadequate oversight.

Speaking at the Oguaa Teachers Cooperative Credit Union’s 50th Anniversary, he urged urgent reforms, including stronger governance, member growth, and technological adoption.

Prof Gatsi stressed removing delinquent directors and improving recruitment to combat rising fraud. He praised the union’s contribution to financial inclusion, urging continued reinvestment, cost control, and operational efficiency to ensure long-term sustainability amid economic challenges.



