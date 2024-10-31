‘Wele’ prices shoot up

Consumers of cowhide, commonly known as wele, in Accra are facing significant price increases, with the cost per piece rising from GH¢3 to between GH¢5 and GH¢25 at various eateries, Graphic Online reports.

This surge in prices has been attributed to a variety of factors, compelling food vendors to adjust their pricing strategies.



Vendors at popular markets such as Agbogbloshie and Kaneshie maintain that some food sellers could still offer wele at previous prices while remaining profitable.



Madam Dora Addo, a wholesale seller, emphasized, “The food vendors buy a piece from us at GH¢10, they cut that piece into two and still sell each at GH¢10.”



She noted that many importers bring cowhides from countries like Mali and Burkina Faso, which has contributed to fluctuating prices.



The wele business has evolved into a family venture for many vendors, with younger generations taking over from their parents. Mariama, who has been in the business for 17 years, shared her frustrations about rising prices.

“The quantity I bought for GH¢280 is now sold at GH¢350,” she lamented. She also pointed out that cowhides from Kumasi are better preserved than those processed in Accra, which tend to spoil more quickly.



Concerns over the quality of locally processed wele were echoed by processors at the Jamestown market. Nas Tee, a wele processor, explained that proper cooking techniques are crucial for ensuring longevity.



“You must ensure that the state of the fire is under control so it will be well cooked,” he advised, highlighting the importance of handling wele properly to avoid spoilage.



Health experts also caution against relying on wele as a primary protein source. Dietician Wise Chukwudi Letsa noted that while wele contains protein, it lacks essential amino acids.