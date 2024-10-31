Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

‘Wele’ prices shoot up

WeleScreenshot 2024 10 31 175432.png This surge in prices has been attributed to a variety of factors

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Consumers of cowhide, commonly known as wele, in Accra are facing significant price increases, with the cost per piece rising from GH¢3 to between GH¢5 and GH¢25 at various eateries, Graphic Online reports.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live