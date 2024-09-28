West Hills Mall – A decade of fashion innovation and community impact

West Hills Mall celebrates its 10th anniversary as a cornerstone of fashion innovation and community

West Hills Mall celebrates its 10th anniversary as a cornerstone of fashion innovation and community engagement in Accra.

Over the past decade, it has transformed the retail landscape by offering a diverse range of international and local fashion brands while supporting emerging designers and sustainable practices.



The mall also fosters local creativity through events and exhibitions, contributing to the economic growth of the area by generating job opportunities.

Looking ahead, West Hills Mall remains committed to excellence, sustainability, and community impact, poised to continue shaping Accra's retail and cultural landscape for years to come.



Read full article