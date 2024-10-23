Business

Weta Rice Farmers urge government to prioritize agriculture for industrialization

Xfhjlk WRIFAG's patron, Mr. Sampson Klutsey Gamenyah

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Weta Rice Farmers Association of Ghana (WRIFAG) has called on the government to foster an environment conducive to agricultural growth, underscoring that agriculture is the foundation of industrialization.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live