Weta Rice Farmers urge government to prioritize agriculture for industrialization

The Weta Rice Farmers Association of Ghana (WRIFAG) has called on the government to foster an environment conducive to agricultural growth, underscoring that agriculture is the foundation of industrialization.

WRIFAG's patron, Mr. Sampson Klutsey Gamenyah, emphasized that achieving self-sufficiency in food production requires increased investment in the agricultural sector.



During WRIFAG's launch at Klenormadi in Ketu North, the association, comprising 312 members from various professions, highlighted the need for interest-free loans and subsidies to support those in the agriculture value chain.



Mr. Gamenyah also stressed the importance of rehabilitating the Weta Irrigation Project to boost agricultural productivity and called for subsidies on inputs like insecticides and fertilizers.



WRIFAG’s farming activities are categorized into rice production, with 290 members producing an average of 142,450 metric tonnes of rice annually, and cassava, maize, and sweet potato farming with 136 members. The association’s total farmland covers 3,486 acres.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bright Atsu Sogbey, President of the Africa Development Council, expressed optimism about the future of Ghana’s agriculture, particularly rice farming, as the country saw a significant reduction in rice imports from 805,000 metric tonnes in 2021 to 440,000 in 2023. This indicates the potential for WRIFAG to reduce imports further and bolster local production.



Torgbui Gbordzor VII, Dufia of Klenormadi, reiterated the crucial role of agriculture in driving industrialization and job creation, urging the government to prioritize infrastructure improvements and subsidies for agricultural equipment.



WRIFAG members see their collaboration as a means to ensure food security, with the association’s president, Mr. Michael Agbetsiafa, affirming that collective efforts will lead to success. The launch, filled with cultural performances, celebrated WRIFAG's potential to revolutionize Ghana’s agricultural landscape and strengthen the economy.



The event was held under the theme, "Agriculture Revolution: A Sine Qua Non for Industrial Transformation in Ghana-The Role of WRIFAG."



Read full article