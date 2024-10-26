WhatsApp introduces contact storing directly within the app, teases usernames

WhatsApp

WhatsApp announced a new feature that allows users to save contacts directly within the app, utilizing its cloud storage.

This feature, enabled by the Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS) system, allows users to access their contacts across devices, including WhatsApp for the web and Windows.



Users can also store contacts by usernames, enhancing privacy by eliminating the need to share phone numbers.

WhatsApp is collaborating with Cloudflare to ensure the security and integrity of saved contacts. This feature has been in development since May 2023 and aims to improve user experience and privacy.



