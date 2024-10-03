Countries That Are Stashing the Most Wealth Offshore

Which Countries Are Stashing the Most Wealth Offshore?

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.



Individuals and corporations send money abroad for various reasons, including seeking better investment opportunities, minimising tax burdens, and protecting their wealth in low-tax or no-tax jurisdictions.

This graphic shows the top 10 countries that owned the most offshore financial wealth in 2022, according to data from the Atlas of the Offshore World.



Read full article