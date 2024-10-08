Business

Why women risk losing out in shift to green jobs

Unnamed 18 Currently, just 6% of women in advanced economies hold green jobs

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: norvanreports.com

Women are underrepresented in green jobs, vital for the transition to a sustainable economy, due to a lack of participation in STEM fields.

Currently, just 6% of women in advanced economies hold green jobs, compared to over 20% of men.

This gender gap is concerning as green jobs offer higher wages and are set for significant growth.

Countries with more STEM-educated workers and gender equality see greater reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

To address this, policymakers should boost women’s STEM education, mentorship, and economic participation to ensure a more inclusive and effective green transition.

Source: norvanreports.com