Why your career depends on you, not your employer

Terry Mante emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility for career growth

Terry Mante emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility for career growth, arguing that employees cannot rely solely on their employers for development.

While organizations may offer training, it often aligns with company priorities, not individual aspirations.



Mante highlights the need to seek out learning opportunities independently, adapt to changes in the industry, and foster motivation. He shares the example of Sarah, who advanced her career by taking proactive steps in her development.

Ultimately, Mante urges individuals to take ownership of their growth to secure their future and enhance their contributions to their organizations.



Read full article