Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

World Bank aims to transform agriculture with $9 Billion strategy

Ajay Banga World Bank President, Ajay Banga

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The World Bank Group announced a significant overhaul of its agriculture strategy, committing to double its annual agribusiness investments to $9 billion by 2030. This initiative aims to transform global food systems and address the rising employment challenges in developing nations.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live