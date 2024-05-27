World Bank gives economic hope to 299 trainees in Bodi District

The World Bank Group

Source: GNA

The World Bank, in collaboration with the Ghanaian government and Sefwi Bodi District Assembly, has disbursed GHC287,730 to 299 trainees in the Bodi District, Western North Region, under the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project to alleviate poverty.

Beneficiaries from Kafukaa, Kofibrafo, Attabokaa, Krayawkrom, and Denchemuasue received funds and training in vegetable farming, snail farming, piggery, grasscutter rearing, rabbitry, and soap making.



Mr. Daniel Boateng, representing the World Bank, urged beneficiaries to use the funds responsibly and buy inputs from authorized dealers.

District Chief Executive Ignatus Akwasi Amankwah and Chief Nana Kwabena Nkuah also emphasized prudent use of the funds.



