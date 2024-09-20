Business

World Bank's $90 billion plan to provide electricity to 300 million Africans is underway

World Bank's $90 billion plan to provide electricity to 300 million Africans is underway

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: africa.businessinsider.com

An ambitious plan aims to provide electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030, supported by an initial $30 billion from the World Bank and African Development Bank, to raise $90 billion.

Over 600 million Africans lack electricity, the lowest energy access rate globally.

The Rockefeller Foundation, Global Alliance for People and Planet, and other organizations launched a technical assistance facility to assess projects and secure funding.

An initial $10 million will fund 15 projects across 11 countries, focusing on clean energy solutions like mini-grids to boost productivity and economic growth in Africa.

