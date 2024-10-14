Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

World Bank says 26 poorest countries in worst financial shape since 2006

The World Bank Group Headquarters In Washington Dc World Bank says 26 poorest countries in worst financial shape since 2006

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: reuters.com

A new World Bank report reveals that the world’s 26 poorest countries, home to 40% of the most impoverished people, are in their worst financial state since 2006.

With debt-to-GDP ratios at an 18-year high (72%), half of these nations face debt distress, and two-thirds are affected by conflicts or fragility.

These economies, heavily reliant on International Development Association (IDA) grants and loans, are vulnerable to natural disasters, suffering annual losses of 2% of GDP.

The report emphasizes the need for better tax collection and public spending efficiency to aid recovery.

Read full article

Source: reuters.com