World Mental Health Day: Samsung highlights mind-body connection in advanced health research

Samsung is advancing mental and physical health solutions by collaborating with top institutions like Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT Media Lab, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, and Tulane University School of Medicine.

In support of World Mental Health Day, these partnerships explore the mind-body connection through studies on depression, sleep, resilience, and cardiovascular health.



Using Galaxy Watch and Samsung Health, researchers track health indicators to develop tools for mental health detection, recovery insights, and early cardiovascular risk identification.

Samsung aims to deliver holistic, preventative health solutions through innovative technologies and research.



