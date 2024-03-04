Young Investors Network declares March as student money management month

Young Investors Network (YIN)

As part of its 15th-anniversary celebration, the Young Investors Network (YIN) has declared March as Student Money Management Month.

Committed to promoting financial literacy and empowering young individuals, YIN aims to equip students with essential money management skills on their journey toward financial independence.



Throughout March 2024, YIN will organize a series of events, workshops, and initiatives focused on educating students about the importance of financial literacy.



The activities will cover various topics, including budgeting basics and investing insights, providing practical tools and resources for effective financial management.



Joshua Mensah, the Executive Director at Young Investors Network, emphasized the organization's dedication to empowering young individuals for financial success.

He stated, "As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we are proud to declare March as Student Money Management Month, reaffirming our commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in today's complex financial landscape."



Mensah encouraged schools, colleges, universities, communities, organizations, and businesses to join YIN in celebrating Student Money Management Month by hosting their financial education events. The goal is to make a meaningful impact and help students build a strong foundation for their financial futures.



YIN, a nonprofit organization, has been dedicated to empowering young individuals for 15 years. Through educational programs, workshops, and initiatives, YIN promotes financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and wealth-building among youth.