Your child isn’t lazy, they need support!

Rosalin Abigail Kyere-Nartey

Dyslexia, a common learning difference affecting reading, spelling, and writing, is often misunderstood as laziness.

Children with dyslexia face challenges processing information, leading to academic struggles and emotional distress. Early intervention and specialised support are crucial for helping them succeed.



Signs of dyslexia include difficulty with reading, spelling, and following instructions. Effective strategies such as multi-sensory learning, one-on-one tutoring, and classroom accommodations can transform their educational experience.

Parents and teachers play a vital role in building confidence and understanding. October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, promoting inclusion and support for dyslexic individuals across Africa.



