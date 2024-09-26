Business

Zimbabwe seeks to attract Russian tourists amid visa-free travel talks

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Russia and Zimbabwe are negotiating a visa-free travel agreement to boost tourism between the two countries.

Expected to be signed in Moscow from November 5-7, the deal aims to increase passenger traffic and attract Russian tourists to Zimbabwe's established tourism sites, especially Victoria Falls.

Currently, entry to Zimbabwe costs $30 at the border. Zimbabwe's tourism sector, which traditionally relies on visitors from the U.S., Europe, and South Africa, seeks to expand by tapping into the Russian market. The initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s 2020 Tourism Growth and Recovery Strategy to establish a $5 billion industry.

Source: africa.businessinsider.com