Zoomlion Nigeria signs US$40m Waste Management contract

Jospong Group investing around $200 million in Lagos State over the next 12 to 24 months

The Jospong Group of Companies, through its subsidiary Zoomlion Nigeria Limited, signed a significant export agreement with German firms FIMA Industries GmbH and Faun Umwelttechnik GmbH on October 7, 2024.

Funded by the German government via Euler Hermes, this partnership aims to enhance waste management capabilities in Nigeria by establishing three waste treatment plants, valued at approximately 40 million Euros.

The project expects to reduce CO2 emissions by 1.5 million tons annually, with Jospong Group investing around $200 million in Lagos State over the next 12 to 24 months to promote sustainable practices and environmental preservation.



Read full article