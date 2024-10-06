Zuckerberg passes Bezos to become world’s second-richest person

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg has become the world's second-richest person, surpassing Jeff Bezos, as Meta's stock continues to rise.

His net worth reached $206.2 billion, fueled by a 23% increase in shares following strong Q2 sales and advancements in AI technology.



Despite early skepticism about his metaverse investments, Zuckerberg's focus on AI and projects like Orion augmented-reality glasses has paid off, adding $78 billion to his wealth this year alone.

He now holds a 13% stake in Meta, which closed at a record $582.77 per share on Thursday.



Read full article