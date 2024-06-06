Webbers

Hon Anabia Solomon writes: The paradox of decentralization: Ghana's local governance in reverse gear

IMG 20240606 184054 Hon Anabia Solomon Asampana

Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's 2023 district level election has exposed a glaring anomaly in the country's decentralization process. Despite the enthusiasm of newly elected assembly members, the absence of orientation programs at both national and district levels has raised concerns about the commitment to decentralization. With approximately 85% of assembly members being new to the system, the lack of orientation is a recipe for chaos and inefficiency in local governance.

Columnist: www.ghanaweb.live