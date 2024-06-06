Hon Anabia Solomon writes: The paradox of decentralization: Ghana's local governance in reverse gear

Ghana's 2023 district level election has exposed a glaring anomaly in the country's decentralization process. Despite the enthusiasm of newly elected assembly members, the absence of orientation programs at both national and district levels has raised concerns about the commitment to decentralization. With approximately 85% of assembly members being new to the system, the lack of orientation is a recipe for chaos and inefficiency in local governance.

The law is clear on the mandatory orientation of newly elected assembly members to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively discharge their duties. However, the reverse is true in this case, leaving many wondering if centralization is overtaking decentralization in this 21st century.



Decentralization is a cornerstone of Ghana's democratic governance, aimed at empowering local communities to take charge of their development. However, the current situation suggests a systemic failure to prioritize capacity building and support for local leaders. The zeal of honourable members to put their tools to work is being hindered by a lack of guidance and direction.



The consequences of this oversight are far-reaching. Without proper orientation, new assembly members are likely to struggle with:



1. Understanding their roles and responsibilities



2. Navigating the complexities of local government laws and regulations



3. Managing resources and budgets effectively

4. Engaging with their constituents and addressing community needs



This lack of capacity undermines the very fabric of local governance, perpetuating the cycle of underdevelopment in rural areas. It also raises questions about the commitment of central government to decentralization and the empowerment of local communities.



In an era where decentralization is touted as a panacea for development, Ghana's experience suggests a worrying trend. The centralization of power and resources is undermining the autonomy of local governments, rendering them ineffective in addressing the needs of their communities.



To address this paradox, we urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action to:



1. Provide comprehensive orientation programs for all newly elected assembly members



2. Establish mentorship programs to guide new members

3. Strengthen capacity building initiatives for local leaders



4. Ensure adequate resource allocation to support local government autonomy



Ghana's decentralization process must be revitalized to empower local communities and promote sustainable development. The zeal of honourable members must be matched with the necessary support and guidance to ensure effective local governance. Only then can we hope to achieve meaningful rural integration and development in Ghana.



LET THE LOCAL GOVERNANCE SYSTEM WORK EFFECTIVELY. ATTENTION: 1. MINISTER FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND REGIONAL INTEGRATION. 2. THE REGIONAL MINISTER, UPPER EAST. 3. THE DISTRICT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, BONGO. 4. ALL MEDIA HOUSES. 5. ALL CONCERN CITIZENS OF GHANA.



Read full article