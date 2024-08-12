What to Expect from an MBA in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Professional Studies in Accra and E4Impact Foundation (Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore)

Dr Andrews Ayiku

UPSA's MBA in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation takes students on a transformative journey that goes beyond typical business degrees. It provides students with the skills and information they need to become changemakers by covering key business topics such as finance and marketing, as well as specialized courses in social innovation, sustainable practices, and impact measurement. Students apply what they've learnt through practical projects and collaboration with local businesses and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The curriculum also provides mentorship from industry professionals and is aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that graduates are prepared to make a global and local impact. This article digs into what prospective students can anticipate from this one-of-a-kind program, including details on the curriculum and learning experiences that distinguish it.

Integration of Impact and Innovation in Core Courses



One of the unique aspects of UPSA's MBA in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation is the seamless integration of impact-driven principles and innovative thinking into the core curriculum. Unlike standard MBA programs, which largely focus on profit maximization tactics, this program emphasizes the importance of providing value for both business and society. Courses such as "Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship," "Sustainable Business Models," and "Impact Measurement and Evaluation" are meant to provide students with the tools they need to create businesses that address important social issues while remaining financially viable.



Experiential Learning through Real-World Projects



The program focusses a high value on experiential learning, allowing students to apply their knowledge to real-world issues. Students collaborate with local and international organizations on real-world projects that demand them to come up with unique solutions to complicated problems. This hands-on approach not only improves learning but also allows students to develop a portfolio of significant projects that can serve as the foundation for their entrepreneurial endeavors. Working on these projects provides vital experience for students, preparing them to manage the complexity of founding and scaling impact-driven companies in the real world.



Mentorship by Industry Experts and Social Entrepreneurs

The mentorship program is an important component of the MBA in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation since it connects students with experienced industry experts and successful social entrepreneurs. These mentors offer advice, share their experiences, and provide vital insights into the issues and possibilities that impact entrepreneurs face. Mentor-mentee relationships are supposed to be collaborative, with mentors assisting students in refining their business concepts, overcoming challenges, and developing growth strategies.



Focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)



The curriculum is tightly integrated with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that students are not only aware of global issues, but also prepared to help solve them. Courses and initiatives in the program are intended to target specific SDGs such as poverty eradication, quality education, gender equality, and climate action. By focussing on these aims, the curriculum encourages students to think critically about how their entrepreneurial endeavours might help to achieve larger societal goals. This alignment with the SDGs makes the program's graduates appealing to organisations and investors who value sustainability and social impact.



Collaborative Learning Environment



The MBA in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation promotes a collaborative learning environment in which students from all backgrounds can share ideas, question assumptions, and co-create solutions. This collaborative approach is supported by group projects, peer-to-peer learning, and interactive workshops. The student body's variety, which includes people with backgrounds in business, social sciences, engineering, and the arts, enhances the learning experience and stimulates creative thinking.

Global Perspective with Local Relevance



While the program has a global outlook with its collaboration with the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, it is deeply rooted in the local context of Ghana and Africa. The curriculum is designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities in the region, ensuring that students are equipped to make a meaningful impact in their communities. At the same time, the program incorporates global case studies, trends, and best practices, giving students a well-rounded understanding of impact entrepreneurship on a global scale. This dual focus on local relevance and global perspective ensures that graduates are well-prepared to lead impact-driven ventures in any part of the world.



Conclusion



The MBA in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Professional Studies Accra provides a transformative learning experience for prospective entrepreneurs who are passionate about making a positive social impact. The program provides students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset required to lead in the dynamic field of impact entrepreneurship through a curriculum that incorporates impact and innovation, experiential learning opportunities, mentorship from industry experts, a focus on the SDGs, a collaborative learning environment, and a global perspective with local relevance.



Dr Andrews Ayiku

Lecturer/SME Industry Coach



Coordinator (MBA Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation)



University of Professional Studies Accra



[email protected]



IG: andy_ayiku

@AndrewsAyiku



F: Andyayiku