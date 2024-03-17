2024 Elections: Omane Boamah predicts 57.3 per cent victory for Mahama

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and Information Communications Technology for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a bold prediction regarding the outcome of the upcoming general elections.
He forecasts a victory for former President John Dramani Mahama, estimating a win by 57.3%.
Citing research conducted by the party, Dr. Omane Boamah asserts that as of March 8, 2024, John Dramani Mahama holds a significant lead over the governing New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Mahama.
Expressing optimism about the party's prospects, Dr. Omane Boamah stresses the importance of remaining vigilant, working hard, and avoiding complacency both during and after the elections.
Taking to his Facebook page on March 14, 2024, Dr. Omane Boamah shared details of the research findings, underscoring the positive outlook for the NDC going into th next elections.
Furthermore, he highlights the party's commitment to implementing policies such as the 24-hour Economy, which aims to create well-paying jobs for the country's unemployed youth if John Dramani Mahama assumes office on January 7, 2025.
