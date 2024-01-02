2024 Prophecies: Mahama will win the 2024 presidential election – Apostle Dr King

Apostle Dr Elijah Kofi King, the head pastor of the Fire Nation Arena Ministries, has prophesied that the ruling New Patriotic Party, which is led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would be booted out of government come December 7, 2024.

In a viral video of his 2024 prophecies, Apostle Kofi King said that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which is led by former President John Dramani Mahama, will win the 2024 polls.



Speaking to his congregation in Lusaka, Zambia, the pastor indicated that there is no way the NPP will remain in power after the presidential election.



“In the year 2024, the National Democratic Congress of Ghana, led by President John Dramani Mahama... what I can say is that they have won.



“NDC, ‘omu afa’. NDC would win the 2024 election without any doubt. Praise the name of the Lord,” he said.



Apostle Kofi King is the second popular Ghanaian prophet who has prophesied that the NDC would win the 2024 presidential election.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has also prophesied that former President Mahama would win the 2024 polls.



The leader and founder of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, has, however, prophesied that the 2024 presidential election would be heading for a run-off.



Watch Apostle Dr Kofi King’s prophecy in the video below:







