Praise the Lord! - Gabby reacts to Nigel Gaisie's 2024 prophecy?

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko (left) and Nigel Gaisie

New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, seems to have reacted to a prophecy by Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel.

In spite of the mixed bags of prophecies of prosperity and doom for 2024 issued by famous prophets in Ghana on the night of December 31, 2023, which has become a norm, Gabby was only interested in the one on pregnancy.



In a post shared on X on January 1, 2024, he expressed his gratitude to God for the prophecy, which indicated that more women who want children were going to give birth in 2024.



“I read that a popular prophet in Ghana has prophesied that women in expectation of childbirth shall give birth. Praise the Lord!” Gabby wrote.



Though Gabby did not mention the name of Nigel Gaisie in his post, he (Nigel) is the only ‘popular prophet’ who has prophesied about more women having children in 2024.



In fact, Nigel’s prophesy on pregnant women was his first of about 30 prophesies during the 31st Night service at his church on Sunday, December 31, 2023.



Below is a list of prophecies made by Nigel Gaisie:



1. Women in expectation of childbirth will be giving birth.



2. General discovery in the world of medicine, cure for deadly disease. China and the US in the lead.

3. The greater part of New York flooded, with death and casualties, let’s pray for America.



4. Unexpected African country to win AFCON



5. A West African president could be poisoned after an attempt, if not careful he’ll be poisoned



6. A Deputy Finance Minister should be careful, he will be at the highest height of government, he should be careful in the next years, God will help him but there’s a set-up against him



7. Ants eating the flag of NPP, while watching, a greater part of the flag was eaten and I woke up from sleep



8. Pray for Vladimir Putin, his seat has been taken



9. French West African country to experience coup, avertible by prayer



10. Mahama to win the 2024 presidential elections.

11. NDC must be vigilant – He said the NDC won 2020 in the realm of spirit but prophetic promptings say they were not alert and watchful, Lord warns, that this year 2024 is for them but if care is not taken, weakness won’t take them to Jubilee House.



12. Notable Man of God of Ga ancestry leaving the world but that he is praying against it



13. A Police Chief who can take care of security will likely be retained as IGP, if he orders his steps well, he will be retained. If he is careful, he will be called upon to be a running mate.



14. The running mate of a winning party will be the subject of an Eastern and Central Region battle



15. People of New Juaben will record casualties, pray for Koforidua



16. NDC won in Amasaman Constituency



17. NDC must sit up in Madina or lose the seat



18. Essikado woman win

19. NDC must keep extra focus on Greater Accra, so that it is not sold.



20. NPP will lose more seats, 170 seats in Parliament for NDC, a big majority. Elements of God will come and vote, vigilance is all that is needed. NDC declared the ruling government by 9 pm on the day of voting.



21. There will be rights of homosexuals, so need for prayer



22. Pray for media



23. December 7 will come with artificial problems created in some constituencies. God will change the government Himself. 72 people have vowed to block Kwame Dramani. Lots of looting and infractions. Victory is of the NDC flag.



24. Election 2024 Will be bloodier than 2020 and need for vigilance



25. A traditional ruler has lost something and will reclaim it



26. Men in uniform doing everything to avert elections in a West African country

27. Offinso North, Tepa area, pray for then



28. NDC to win extra four seats in Ashanti Region, focus on Greater Accra. Check only Madina



29. Man on horse close to Walewale, eyes of horse red, blue, white but horse crippled and Lord said let’s reject the rider of the horse.



30. EC will misbehave



