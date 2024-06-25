2024 election is for NPP – Obour

Bice Osei Kuffuor

Bice Osei Kuffuor, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, has expressed confidence in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chances in the 2024 elections, asserting that the NPP has already "broken the eight."

He credited the party's handling of the COVID-19 crisis as a key factor in their success.



Despite internal uncertainties, with figures like Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia vying for the ticket, Obour believes the NPP's victory is imminent.

The party has not yet set a date for its Presidential and Parliamentary congress.



