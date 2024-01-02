2024 polls: EC will misbehave, NDC must be battle ready – Nigel Gaisie

The Electoral Commission (EC) will misconduct itself during the 2024 general elections, a clergyman has disclosed as part of his New Year prophecies.

Prophetic Hill Chapel leader, Nigel Gaisie told his congregation that 2024 will be a good year for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) because they will recapture the presidency and record a big win in Parliament.



“The EC will misbehave,” Gaisie said without giving details as to what exactly the commission or its assigns will do to negatively affect the keenly awaited vote.



He, however, cautioned the NDC and its presidential flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to do all it takes to secure their interests because he (Gaisie) had seen active attempts to rig the vote.



“December 7 (voting day) will come with artificial problems created in some constituencies. God will change the government Himself. 72 people have vowed to block Kwame Dramani he said alleging that there would be lots of looting and infractions.



“Victory is of the NDC flag,” he stated adding that the vote “will be more bloody than 2020 and thus, there is the need for vigilance,” he added.

Mahama is aiming to win the presidency for the second time on his fourth straight attempt after winning the first bid in 2012 and losing the last two in 2016 and 2020 to exiting president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Gaisie, known as a pro-Mahama preacher, also released dozens of prophecies bordering on global, continental and sub-regional matters as well as national issues.



Nigel Gaisie had before his delivery claimed to have rightfully predicted 27 out of 30 prophecies he relayed in 2023.



