2024 polls: NPP will struggle to win genuine elections – Afriyie Ankrah

The former Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has expressed skepticism regarding the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) ability to win the upcoming 2024 general elections through legitimate means.

Mr. Ankrah asserted that the NPP would resort to unfair tactics like bribery and state-sponsored violence to secure victory.



In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's Citizen’s Show hosted by Nana Bobie Ansah on January 10, 2024, Mr. Ankrah questioned the NPP's electoral prospects, attributing their potential success to vote-buying practices and alleged violence against voters, similar to incidents in the 2020 general elections.



He predicted that the NPP would struggle to garner 45 percent of the total votes due to what he described as their poor performance over the past seven years and allegations of corruption and nepotism within the party.



He further criticized the 2020 Elections Petition judgment, which dismissed former President, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC's challenge to the election results declaring President Nana Akufo-Addo as the validly elected president.

He labelled the Supreme Court's decision as a 'political judgment' and accused the court of failing the nation.



Despite his respect for the judiciary, Mr. Ankrah claimed that the Supreme Court's ruling did a disservice to Ghana, insisting that the 2020 elections should have gone to a run-off, given the NDC's majority in Parliament.



In summary, Afriyie Ankrah cast doubt on the NPP's ability to win the 2024 elections legitimately, citing concerns about alleged electoral misconduct, corruption, and dissatisfaction with the party's performance in the run-up to the 2024 elections.