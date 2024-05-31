A-G Leaked audio: Dame’s conduct can’t be the usual NDC, NPP politics – Mensah Thompson

Mensah Thompson

Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA has criticized Attorney-General Godfred Dame for allegedly coercing Richard Jakpa, accused in the ambulance case, to implicate Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

This leaked conversation has sparked public criticism. Dr. Forson and two others are on trial for allegedly causing financial loss through the importation of 30 ambulances as part of a 2012 contract.



Thompson argued that the Attorney-General’s conduct damages Ghana’s legal profession and undermines trust in the justice system and international support.

He also criticized the Ghana Bar Association for its silence on the matter.



