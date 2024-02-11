Abossey Okai spare parts dealers commend Bawumia's flat-rate tax proposal

Abossey Okai

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has expressed its gratitude for a proposition put forth by Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, to implement a uniform tax rate on spare parts imports to the country.

In a statement released today, the association praised Dr. Bawumia's forward-thinking proposal, seeing it as a significant step towards safeguarding the interests of spare parts dealerships across the nation.



The association, whose goal is to improve and grow the spare parts dealership industry, pledged its wholehearted support for Dr. Bawumia's proposition.



At an event held on February 7, 2024, in Accra, where he presented his vision if elected President, Dr. Bawumia, also the Vice President of Ghana, declared the NPP's dedication to introducing a uniform tax rate on spare parts imports.



The association expressed its eagerness for the timely implementation of this policy, provided the NPP is successful in the upcoming elections.



The proposed flat tax rate is expected to substantially decrease the cost of spare parts, bringing relief to commercial drivers and easing the financial burden on commuters.



The association emphasised the significance of supporting the introduction of the uniform tax rate, asserting that it would contribute to the growth and prosperity of the spare parts dealership industry and the wider economic landscape.

Dr. Bawumia was appreciated by the Association for his vision and dedication towards the betterment of the spare parts industry.



Read the entire statement below:



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



11 February 2024



Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association Commends Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's Proposal for Flat Rate Tax on Spare Parts Imports



The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association expresses its heartfelt appreciation for the visionary proposal put forth by Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's presidential aspirant, to implement a flat rate tax on the importation of spare parts into the country.

The Association views this initiative as highly commendable and believes it will play a crucial role in safeguarding the interests of spare parts dealerships nationwide.



As an apolitical organisation dedicated to the development and enhancement of the spare parts dealership industry, we wholeheartedly accept and support Dr. Bawumia's proposal.



We eagerly anticipate the timely implementation of this policy, contingent upon the New Patriotic Party's success in breaking the eight-year political jinx come December 7, 2024.



During a forum held on Wednesday, 7th February 2024, in Accra, the Vice President, also the flagbearer of the NPP, announced the party's commitment to introducing a flat rate tax on spare parts imports.



The Association is committed to collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure the seamless implementation of this beneficial tax structure.



The proposed flat rate tax is poised to significantly reduce the cost of spare parts, providing much-needed relief to commercial drivers who routinely factor these expenses into transport fares.

This, in turn, will alleviate additional burdens on the commuting public, contributing to a more sustainable and affordable transportation system.



We call upon all members of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts



Dealers Association to rally behind the introduction of the flat rate tax on spare parts imports.



By uniting in support of this initiative, we can collectively contribute to the growth and prosperity of the spare parts dealership industry while fostering positive developments in the broader economic landscape.



The Association expresses its gratitude to Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for his foresight and commitment to the welfare of the spare parts sector, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this policy on our industry and the nation as a whole.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Takyi Addo



0244369057



Head of Communications