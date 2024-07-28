Bawumia promises to revamp agriculture when elected

During his campaign tour in the Sissala area, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia pledged to enhance agriculture through mechanization and technology adoption if elected.
Speaking in Tumu, he emphasized the potential of lime as an effective fertilizer to reduce costs and increase productivity. Dr. Bawumia highlighted plans to improve access to tractors and technology to boost output.
He noted the registration of 200,000 farmers for the Planting for Food Phase II program.
Additionally, he promised to address road infrastructure issues, enhance digital connectivity, and support chiefs with living allowances and greater powers. He also proposed partnering with faith-based institutions for development.
