Akufo-Addo's choice of me as vice president justified – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reaffirmed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision in selecting him as his running mate for four consecutive elections.

Having served as the president's running mate from 2008 to 2020, Dr. Bawumia, then deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, asserted that President Akufo-Addo's choice has been validated by his performance and contributions since assuming office.



In an interview with Africa Watch Magazine, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the president sought a vice-presidential candidate who could effectively complement his leadership, a criterion he believed he met.



"I think the president, over the years, was seeking a vice-presidential candidate who was up to the task and possessed the requisite capabilities to be a good complement. I think I just rightly fit that description," he said.

Reflecting on his decision to accept the role of the president's running mate, Dr. Bawumia described it as a divine opportunity to effect change in Ghana, motivated by the president's vision and philosophy.



"When the president asked me to be his running mate, I was very surprised, but it turns out I had come to the attention of some of the Party elders. At the time I was a deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana. I had to take the tough decision of abandoning my career for the uncertain world of politics. I reflected deeply on it and prayed about it." Bawumia revealed



"I realized that it was a God-sent opportunity to make a difference in Ghana, and to contribute to the development of our country at the highest levels. I was inspired by the vision and philosophy of the president and my inherent capabilities as a problem-solver. I knew I had something great to offer in support of the vision of the president and the NPP for Mother Ghana," he added.