The lives of Ghanaians have improved under Akufo-Addo than Mahama – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has lauded the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration, asserting that despite recent economic challenges, the quality of life for Ghanaians has significantly improved over the past seven years compared to the tenure of former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a recent statement, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the difficulties faced by Ghanaians during Mahama's administration, including recurrent power outages (known as "dumsor"), escalating unemployment, tariff hikes, and business closures.



Drawing on statistical data, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the tangible improvements witnessed under the current government, citing the reinstatement of teacher and nursing training allowances, reduced electricity tariffs, and job creation initiatives as key accomplishments.



"I can say without any fear of contradiction that notwithstanding the recent economic challenges, which have resulted in hardships for many Ghanaians, the fact remains that the lives of Ghanaians have improved significantly after seven years of our government from what they were during the government of John Mahama," he said.

He further highlighted the government's commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by Ghanaians, citing policies such as free electricity for lifeline users during the COVID-19 pandemic and significant reductions in electricity tariffs.



Additionally, Dr. Bawumia underscored Ghana's economic progress, noting a substantial increase in per capita income from GH¢7,756 in 2016 to GH¢19,464 by the end of 2022.



“Ghana’s per capita income increased from GH¢7,756 in 2016 to GH¢19,464 by the end of 2022. In dollar terms, it increased from $1,978 to $2,353,” he said.