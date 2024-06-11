Ambulance Case: High Court to decide on admissibility of controversial audio on June 13

The Accra High Court will rule on June 13, 2024, whether to admit an audio recording involving the Attorney-General (AG) and businessman Richard Jakpa as evidence in the ongoing ambulance case.

This decision follows an objection by the AG, Godfred Dame, against the defense's attempt to introduce the recording.



The defense, led by Aziz Bamba, argues that the 16-minute conversation is crucial for establishing the basis of the Attorney-General's charge of causing financial loss to the state, claiming it demonstrates willful oppression by the AG.



The disputed audio was previously considered in a mistrial ruling on June 6, 2024, but the AG contends that the recording is irrelevant. The AG argued that the trial judge dismissed the mistrial application based on the audio, attributing minimal significance to it, and stated that the tape does not address the alleged crime.

The prosecution also accused Richard Jakpa of violating the AG's privacy by recording the conversation.



The court's decision will shape the trajectory of the trial as it proceeds.



