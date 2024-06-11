News

News
Ambulance Case: High Court to decide on admissibility of controversial audio on June 13

AG And Jakpa.jpeg Richard Jakpa and Godfred Dame

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra High Court will rule on June 13, 2024, whether to admit an audio recording involving the Attorney-General (AG) and businessman Richard Jakpa as evidence in the ongoing ambulance case.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live