Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Akufo-Addo doesn’t have the courage to state his position – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, alleging that he lacks the courage to openly declare his stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

During an interview on Asempa FM, Asiedu Nketiah suggested that the president's reluctance to address the bill directly is a strategic move to avoid accountability.



He stated, "The truth is that he doesn’t have the courage to say his position on the bill. That is why he wants to shift that responsibility to the judiciary or another person so he can later go and stand somewhere to say that he didn’t sign the bill. If he wanted to do something about the bill, he would have done it."

Asiedu Nketiah highlighted a disparity between parliamentary articulation and subsequent actions, suggesting that President Akufo-Addo and his MPs are not in alignment regarding their support for the bill.



"He doesn’t want people to know that he is not in support of the anti-LGBT+ bill, that is why there are some hurdles. If he had been able to stand his ground to say that he was not in support of the bill, his MPs would have also stood their ground to say that they were not in support," he added.