Application for mistrial was going to be difficult for Ato Forson and Jakpa – Justice Abdulai

Despite the dismissal, the applicants succeeded in getting the tape admitted as evidence

Source: 3news

Legal practitioner Justice Abdulai has noted that arguing for a mistrial in the ambulance case, as attempted by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, would be challenging in Ghana due to lack of precedence.

However, the trial judge advised Attorney-General Godfred Dame to recuse himself in the interest of justice and public perception.

The application stemmed from allegations against Dame made by Jakpa, with Forson requesting a mistrial citing the A-G's alleged misconduct.



Dame opposed the mistrial, stating it's not recognized in Ghanaian law.



