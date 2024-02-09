Ato Forson criticizes Dr. Bawumia's stance on influence in economic management team

Dr Bawumia and Dr Forson

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed strong disapproval of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent comments regarding the authority of the Economic Management Team (EMT), which Dr. Bawumia chaired on Wednesday, February 7.

Ato Forson vehemently rejected Dr. Bawumia’s assertions, deeming them false and unacceptable to the Ghanaian public. He argued that Dr. Bawumia's remarks seemed like excuses for the shortcomings of the EMT, which have significantly impacted the Ghanaian people.



In a social media post, the former Deputy Finance Minister underscored the vigilance of Ghanaians, stating that they would not be swayed by Dr. Bawumia’s rhetoric.



Ato Forson urged the Vice President to take accountability for the failed policies under his leadership and implement any improved strategies he may have, rather than aspiring for the presidency.

“How come Dr. Bawumia is now downplaying the role of the Economic Management Team and his chairmanship at a time when the full impact of the government’s bad economic policies is adversely impacting the people of Ghana and Ghanaians are facing excruciating hardships? Why is Dr. Bawumia running away from his role and making it look as though he has something new to offer the people of Ghana?” Ato Forson quizzed.



“For the record, Dr. Bawumia superintends the Economic Management Team, where all key decisions regarding the national economy are taken.”



“These decisions are then taken to Cabinet, where Dr. Bawumia justifies them with the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for approval,” he added.