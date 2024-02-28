Ato Forson deems Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address as hopeless

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson, leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, has expressed profound dissatisfaction with President Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address, characterising the speech as hopeless.

He criticised the President for not addressing the pressing issue of unemployment.



"Mr. Speaker, the unemployment situation in our country is at a critical point. Yet, we did not hear a word from our president on this matter."

"Mr. Speaker, out of thirty-three million (33) population, only 11. 3 million are employed. This number includes peasant farmers. Mr. Speaker, the difference between the 33 million and the 11. 3 million is what I call ‘Ninja’, no income, no jobs, no assets. Mr. Speaker, this means that 2 out of every 3 Ghanaians are unemployed."



"Mr. Speaker, thirty percent of our youth are jobless, and about 4.5 million employable Ghanaians are outside the labour force. This simply means that this number has given up on their search for a job because of years of frustration and disappointments," Ato Forson stated.