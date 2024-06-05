Ato Forson trial: Bring your audio if ours is doctored – Kwaku Boahen dares NPP

Menu ›
News
Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: GNA
Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a former NDC Deputy Director of Communications, has challenged the NPP to produce their own audio evidence to counter the NDC's audio evidence in the Ato Forson trial.
He questions why the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, did not raise objections in court when accused by Richard Jakpa, but instead issued a statement later.
Boahen claims the trial is a witch-hunt of Ato Forson, which the government spokesperson, Manasseh Atta Boahene, denies, stating that the court should be allowed to establish the truth.
The NPP has described the NDC's audio evidence as doctored.
Read full article
Source: GNA
Related Articles:
- Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa justifies recording conversation with AG
- Ambulance trial: AG describes Jakpa’s application as frivolous, vexatious
- Show up in court and refute the allegations against you – Jakpa dares AG
- Ambulance case: I’ll flee from traps set for me – Dame breaks silence
- Step aside to save reputation of Ghana’s legal profession – Alex Segbefia to Dame
- Read all related articles