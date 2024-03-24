Attorney-General's Office demands apology from Fraklin Cudjoe over allegations

Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Office of the Attorney-General has issued a response to remarks made by Franklin Cudjoe, the founder and CEO of IMANI Africa, regarding Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Cudjoe's comments, initially shared on Facebook and later elaborated upon in an interview on Citi TV's The Big Issue, criticized the Attorney-General's handling of various high-profile cases, including those related to SALL, Assin North MP Gyakye Quayson, and Minority Leader Ato Forson.



In light of these remarks, the Attorney-General's department is calling for an apology and retraction from Franklin Cudjoe, deeming his comments derogatory and unwarranted. They insist that Cudjoe substantiate his allegations and rectify his statements.



Responding to this matter, Wilberforce Mensah, spokesperson for the Attorney-General, labeled Cudjoe's statement as "unfortunate" and challenged him to provide evidence to support his claims.



Mensah stressed the importance of credibility for both Cudjoe and IMANI Africa, urging a prompt retraction of the comments and a formal apology.

He stated, "Let it be clear that the Honourable Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has not produced any such advice on ANY of the persons mentioned. I challenge the author to produce any such advice authored by Honourable Godfred Yeboah Dame."



Mensah further clarified that individuals mentioned in Cudjoe's criticism are being prosecuted based on charges deemed appropriate by the Attorney-General's Office.



He further added that, for the sake of credibility, Cudjoe should retract his comments and issue an apology on behalf of himself and IMANI Africa.