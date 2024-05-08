Bawumia as president will be good for Ghana – Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs President

Dr. Bawumia presented his vision for Ghana during a meeting with the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs

Nana Ansah Adu Baah, President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, has expressed strong confidence in the policies advocated by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), believing they will positively impact the nation's trajectory.

During a meeting with the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs in Goaso on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia delineated his vision and policies to the traditional leaders, emphasizing his dedication to national transformation through these policies.



In response to Dr. Bawumia’s presentation, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, also the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area, lauded Dr. Bawumia's personal qualities and found his presentation compelling, expressing conviction that it would benefit both the nation and future generations.

"Dr. Bawumia’s humility and policies are good for the country and the next generation. I have no doubt in my mind that Bawumia means well for Ghana,” said Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who is also the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area," he said.



"The way he is humble is so admirable. I believe if he continues as our next President, it will be good for this country and the next generation. Let us help him and vote for him massively because he has good policies for this country. And his humility is really good for this country because it promotes peace and unity," he added.