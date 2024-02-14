Bawumia does not intend to abolish NSS - Oppong Nkrumah clarifies

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, has clarified that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia does not intend to abolish the National Service Scheme (NSS) if elected as president.

While revealing his vision for Ghana if he is elected president, on February 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia announced plans to make national service optional.



Oppong Nkrumah, however, in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, reassured Ghanaian youth that "NSS will stay, he’s [Bawumia] not saying he’s going to abolish NSS."

"He’s saying that if you get a job, and you are being denied that job because you haven’t done the mandatory national service, he’s going to take that clause out. If you get a job and the employer is willing to take that job, the employer is not compelled to say that because you haven’t done national service, he should not give you the job."



"It does mean that this training and learning and growing of culture is gone, it’s still there. You will not be denied a job because you haven’t done national service," Oppong Nkrumah clarified.