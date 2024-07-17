Bawumia has been appointed to lead Ghana – Buipewura declares

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II has endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's Flagbearer, as divinely appointed to lead Ghana.
During a courtesy call by Dr. Bawumia at his palace, Buipewura Jinapor II praised his training and leadership qualities as Vice President and expressed confidence in his ability to lead Ghana if elected on December 7.
Dr. Bawumia, who has been touring the Northern and Savannah Regions, outlined his 70-point vision for Ghana’s transformation.
The Buipewura urged him to stay focused on his campaign and bestowed his blessings on Dr. Bawumia for his presidential bid.
