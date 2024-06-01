Bawumia promisess to establish a university in Oti Region

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged to construct a university for the people of the Oti Region.
He made the pledge during an engagement with the Regional House of Chiefs at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) conference room.
Bawumia was on a mission to interact, declare his policies and canvas for votes for 2024 general elections.
He also outlined some of the developmental projects undertaken by the NPP government, which included Jasikan-Dodi Pepesu road, Kpando-Dambai road, construction of Oti Regional Health Directorate, construction of Oti Regional administration block, construction of Regional Education administration many more.
