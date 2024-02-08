Bawumia's new vision does not imply criticism of Akufo-Addo's policies - Gideon Boako

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Gideon Boako, spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has clarified the rationale behind his vice president's commitment to implement policies that may differ from the incumbent Akufo-Addo government if elected as President.

Boako explained that proposing a new vision does not necessarily imply criticism of the current administration's policies. He emphasized that, as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bawumia, despite his integral role in the current government, lacked the constitutional power to implement personal visions and convictions. Thus, if elected, he aims to steer Ghana in a different direction.



"Every leader has his or her vision; that is why we say 'new king, new law,'" Boako stated in an interview on Joy News.



He highlighted that Bawumia's vision is based on the understanding that circumstances and instances influencing the current government's policies will differ when he becomes president. Boako also acknowledged that there are positive aspects of the current government's initiatives that Bawumia intends to continue.

During the launch of his campaign, Bawumia made several promises, including the removal of certain tax policies such as the controversial E-Levy, emission tax, and the 15% VAT on electricity. While some have praised these commitments, critics question why Bawumia, as vice president, is proposing changes to policies overseen by President Akufo-Addo.



In response, Boako reiterated that Bawumia played an advisory role in economic management, emphasizing that presenting new visions does not imply criticism of the current administration. He urged against concluding that a policy departure from the current approach indicates a flaw, stating that it could stem from limitations in implementation or a different perspective on governance.



"It could also be that there are some limitations in terms of implementation with the vision that is currently being implemented but we should not conclude that because Vice President Bawumia is showing some policy departure from what is being done today means there is something wrong," Mr Boako stated.