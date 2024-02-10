Bawumia's tax abolition proposal is bold and laudable - Gideon Boako

Gideon Boako

Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has defended the Vice President's proposal to abolish specific taxes if elected president.

He deems Dr. Bawumia's proposal as the most audacious decision made by any Vice President in Ghana.



On February 7, 2024, at the University for Professional Studies (UPSA), Dr. Bawumia revealed his vision for Ghana if elected as president. Among make promises, he indicated plans to scrap some taxes imporsed by the Akufo-Adddo government, including the E-levy, emissions tax, VAT on electricity, betting tax.



The proposal has stirred public debate and faced criticism, particularly from the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Despite the pushback, Boako, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, commended Dr. Bawumia for taking a bold stand and aligning decisions with the majority's sentiments.

Boako emphasized the significance of Dr. Bawumia's commitment, stating, "That is the boldest decision any Vice President has made in this country, and that is what we should applaud Bawumia for."



He highlighted the rarity of a Vice President aligning decisions with public opinion and expressing the intention to abolish taxes and reduce ministerial positions.



The debate over Dr. Bawumia's proposal continues, with contrasting opinions on its feasibility and impact on the country's fiscal policies.